LeBron James Doubled Down His Support For Beto O’Rourke While in San Antonio

While LeBron James is learning how to play with his new Laker teammates, he remains woke as ever while doing it. Before the Lakers’ Saturday road game loss against the San Antonio Spurs, the outspoken athlete was seen arriving at the AT&T Center wearing a “Beto for Senate” hat.

LeBron James sporting a @BetoORourke hat in San Antonio tonight. Beto is running for the Senate seat in Texas that Ted Cruz holds right now. pic.twitter.com/lDHoELqljw — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 27, 2018

The hat shows LeBron’s support for U.S. Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke, who is running against Ted Cruz in a high-profile race for one of Texas’ two seats. This isn’t the first time that LeBron has offered praise or support for O’Rourke.

Late in the summer, O’Rourke was asked for his thoughts on athletes — NFL players, specifically — kneeling for the National Anthem. In his response, he made the case that doing so is not disrespectful. When a video clip of O’Rourke’s response was released, LeBron shared it on Twitter.

A Must Watch!!! 🙏🏾💪🏾💯‼️ Salute @BetoORourke for the candid thoughtful words! https://t.co/E1YrbqGciZ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2018

Though LeBron will not vote in the Texas election, his endorsement could earn O’Rourke additional support. LeBron has received plenty of headlines for his political views, especially in recent months. Between being told to “Shut Up and Dribble “or having his intelligence question by President Donald Trump, James has no problem expressing himself.