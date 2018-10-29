Drake did it for the 2000’s, but Gabrielle Union did it for the 90’s. Union celebrated her 46th birthday this past weekend and was surprised when Lil’ Kim popped up for a performance of her hit “The Jump Off.”

In a video, Gabrielle Union and friends are enjoying the party and a music shift turns into a surprise as The Queen Bee emerges catching Union by surprise.

A video from Union’s Instagram also shows she and Lil Kim rapping word for word to a performance of “Crush on You.” As for the costumes, Gabrielle Union arrived as Gwen Stefani during her No Doubt days. Check out videos from the celebration below.