Lil Xan was supposed to have a show in St. Louis earlier in October, however, it was canceled after threats were made against the rapper. TMZ reports a local rapper is under investigation after issuing threats toward Xan leading up to the tour date.

The St. Louis rapper is known as VladHQ released a video of him shooting automatic weapons and stated he would do the same at the concert, which was scheduled to take place at The Pageant. It is believed the beef stems from owed money from Xan to Vlad, at least that’s what the STL rapper suggests in his bars “don’t come to St. Louis without my cash, come through my city you gon’ need a casket.”

At the moment there have been no arrests made but the issue is now being investigated.