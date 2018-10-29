A rare freestyle in what is allegedly Mac Miller’s first interview recently surfaced the web. Miller appears to be in High School and has no tattoos.

The unreleased freestyle video was taken by Masked Gorilla in 2010 when Miller was 18 years of age. In the YouTube video depiction, the production’s organizer Roger Gengo shared some insight about the day the video was recorded:

Here’s a video of Mac Miller freestyling in 2010 after I interviewed him for Masked Gorilla. He was still in highschool. So was I. It was before he released K.I.D.S. Before he had any tattoos. It was his first interview. It was mine too. He was in New York City for a few days. Before he left to fly home I met him at his hotel near the airport. I was incredibly nervous driving there. So nervous that, even though his manager Quinten instructed me to come up to the room when I arrived, I waited in the lobby for him to tell me again. Eventually Q came down. I asked Q why they were in NYC. Someone flew them out, but their parents didn’t know the trip was paid for, so they gave them travel money. They were excited about that. We were, literally, all just kids pretending that we knew what we were doing. I walked into the hotel room and greeted Mac. He was very energetic. I don’t think either of us could believe that the other wanted to do the interview. We filmed the interview. It felt like the greatest thing I had ever done in my life. Then we all piled in my mom’s car to get food. We did some other things, too, then I dropped him back off at the hotel.

Mac Miller passed away on Sept. 7, of an overdose, when he was 26. The terrible news landed about a month after he released his fifth studio album, Swimming, in which he talked about his fight with substance abuse and self-esteem.

His Self Care Tour, in help of the collection, was set to commence on Oct. 27. The tribute show, Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life will be live-streamed at Los Angeles’ Greek Theater on Oct. 31 at 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET.

The occasion will profit the Mac Miller Circles Fund, which plans to help youngsters in underserved communities by giving them access to programming and extra assets fixated on inventiveness and network building. Travis Scott, SZA, John Mayer, Action Bronson, Chance the Rapper, Earl Sweatshirt, Thundercat, and Vince Staples are among those on the lineup for the show.