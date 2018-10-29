Boxing legend, Mike Tyson is no stranger to television and entertainment. The 52-year-old retired boxer is set to star in a new TV show based on his life as a marijuana grower called “Rolling With the Punches,” Page Six reports.

The scripted comedy is being filmed at his 40-acre Tyson Ranch in El Segundo, California where he grows reams of premium marijuana. According to Tyson, the show is roughly based on his marijuana farming experience.

“It’s simple. I’m playing a retired boxer who is growing marijuana,” Tyson said. “It’s basically me acting like me, so people can get a look at what my life could be like in different scenarios.”

Celebrity bodyguard Chuck Zito will reprise his role as Tyson’s bodyguard along with comedian Russell Peters playing as the former heavyweight champion’s “useless’ confidant.

Tyson advocates the health benefits that come with marijuana, which is a pretty powerful move as one of the world’s most renowned athletes. The CBD or cannabidiol compound found in marijuana is said to have a significant healing property towards pain alleviation. While use is realistically common among athletes, according to Bleacher Report‘s 4/20 project where they get the scope from former professional athletes about marijuana use in pro sports, between 80-90 percent of professional athletes periodically use the psychoactive remedy. “I smoke it all day, every day,” Tyson told Page Six.

Overall, Iron Mike’s weed farm looks like it plans on becoming an authority in urban tourism as it will feature a cultivation school where marijuana growers can learn about the latest technology and not to mention an edible factory, a hydro-feed, and supply store, along with cabins and glamping destinations for tourists.

Tyson is currently shopping the show around for an official home so talks of a premiere day or prospect networks have yet to be revealed.

Despite the show being centered around Mike’s life as a marijuana businessman, there won’t be any trading publicity for his pot products. Branded merchandise for Tyson Ranch will be featured on the show.