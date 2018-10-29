Congratulations are in order to Mustard who is now engaged to his girlfriend Chanel Thierry. The 10 Summers producer proposed over the weekend, Chanel accepted and shared their story in a lengthy post on Instagram.

“I knew when I met you at 16, it was something about you about us, I didn’t want to mess up. You stayed my friend even tho we both wanted to be more… We was scared. I didn’t want things to go left. We remained really good friends as we watch each other go through failed relationships,” Chanel opened her story.

She would go on to detail their relationship including pregnancy, living in YG’s garage and the desire for Mustard to provide the love of his life with a ring to signify their forthcoming union.

View her entire story of their love below.