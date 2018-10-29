Congratulations are in order to Mustard who is now engaged to his girlfriend Chanel Thierry. The 10 Summers producer proposed over the weekend, Chanel accepted and shared their story in a lengthy post on Instagram.
“I knew when I met you at 16, it was something about you about us, I didn’t want to mess up. You stayed my friend even tho we both wanted to be more… We was scared. I didn’t want things to go left. We remained really good friends as we watch each other go through failed relationships,” Chanel opened her story.
She would go on to detail their relationship including pregnancy, living in YG’s garage and the desire for Mustard to provide the love of his life with a ring to signify their forthcoming union.
View her entire story of their love below.
View this post on Instagram
I knew when I met you at 16, it was something about you about us, I didn’t want to mess up. You stayed my friend even tho we both wanted to be more… We was scared. I didn’t want things to go left. We remained really good friends as we watch each other go through failed relationships. Finally after 3 years we decided to take a step out on fate, and date. When I got pregnant with Kiy I was so scared, you told me “I got you, I got us.” I dropped out of college, moved out my moms, stayed in Yg’s garage for a while (yup, that’s what love will do), then to your moms, until we got enough money to get our apt. No matter how much I pressured you “i don’t need a ring, let’s go to the court house” you never folded. Constantly reminding me that “That’s not what we doing, when I do it, I want to do it on my own cause that’s what u deserve” THIS moment was everything. Our kids reaction, our family and friends… I couldn’t have dreamed of a better moment. I love you. Thank you for always being a man of your word! We aren’t perfect by any means, some days we can’t stand each other😂 but the love has NEVER left, 8 years I’m still in love, still will hop out of a trunk on that ass if u think about not talking to me 😂😂😂 (true story, ask Yg! I had them niggas shook) Moral of the story I’m so excited for this next chapter! I’m forever grateful and honored to be by your side for the rest of our life! @mustard (Thank you for always letting me be me and never trying to change who I am as a person)