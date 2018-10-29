Nas Dresses Up As Pinky from Next Friday and Michael Jackson for Pre-Halloween Affairs

Nas is a Hip-Hop OG who is avid on keeping it funky and classic at all times. This past weekend, the Queens-bred rapper made an appearance at two pre-Halloween affairs debuting two befitting costumes as Pinky from cult classic Next Friday and the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

On Friday (Oct. 26), Nas hosted a Hollywood costume party at Poppy nightclub in LA where he was disguised as Pinky from Next Friday the flashy record store owner. Rocking the exact purple and black ensemble with an afro wig and vintagesque shades, Nas took to his Instagram stories (which has taken its 24-hour course) to share his motion in character with a video where the Pinky impersonator is single-handedly picking his afro.

The next stop was George Clooney’s Casamigos Halloween party in Las Vegas at CATCH the following evening (Oct. 27) where he entered the star-studded bash as an ’80s themed Michael Jackson. Despite his costume missing the pop legend’s signature jerry curls, he surely got the fedora hat spot on. According to Forbes, the “Made You Look” spitter did a special performance which was followed by a surprise DJ set by Kendell Jenner.

Nas shared a flick of his fit on the gram where he is seen rocking Jackson’s iconic black and gold military-style sequined jacket and cropped black pants showing off the classic sparkled socks and black loafers. “Heal The World 🌍 #MJ#Catchopeningnight in Vegas,” reads the caption.

Nas is not the only one who kept it funky this past pre-Halloween weekend. His own rap protégé, Dave East dressed up as Ike Turner for one of his events while Jermaine Dupri, who was also in the building for Clooney’s bash dressed up as a minion from Despicable Me. Femcee legend Pepa from the iconic Salt-N-Pepa was also in the building spotted dressed as a female deity.