The Source and The Shoe Surgeon go waaay back — well, at least to this past May when Dom took us inside his Shoe Surgeon Shoe School for an exclusive one-on-one — so we always got to show love to the homie. Of course, when he drops crazy heat like this Halloween-themed custom AJ1, it’s hard not to support whatever he cooks up in the lab.

Putting a spooky spin on the OFF-WHITE™ x Nike Blazer “All Hallow’s Eve” that dropped late last month and again earlier this month, The Shoe Surgeon’s iteration is ironically less hard to get but about 10 times the retail price or Virgil’s version. Featuring an orange python Swoosh that fits in right with the holiday at hand, and a cream python upper that automatically brings to mind candy corn, these are premium straight to the touch. While the only thing that’s spooky about these is the amount of c-notes it’ll cost you, the price really is worthy of the quality you’d be getting — not to mention the added swag in your collection that will last way beyond Mischief Night.

You can custom order The Shoe Surgeon x Air Jordan 1 “All Hallow’s Eve” right now through his web store, retailing for $3,500 USD. Get a better look at the details below: