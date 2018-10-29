For all those who still support the NFL, we are now at the halfway point of the season. While President Donald Trump hasn’t tweeted much about the NFL or the player’s protest, it seems like now could be the absolute best time to bring back Colin Kaepernick. I don’t know if Kaepernick is actually going to play again. If I had to guess, I’d say he won’t. However, I do think he can still be of use to some teams. Should news break that he’s actually being considered, and Kaepernick props bets become a thing again, be sure to consider the following four NFL franchises.

1. New York Giants: Let’s all face facts, Eli Manning is a washed-up quarterback. Ironically, the Giants’ failures started when their co-owner John Mara came out and said: “our fan base doesn’t want Kaepernick on the roster.” Fast forward two years later, the Giants record stands at 1-7 with no hope of winning insight. With no credible backup on their roster, now would be a good time to give Kaepernick a call. At the very least, it would make a great public relations stunt that will generate a buzz for the organization and the city of New York.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars: Blake Bortles has proven himself to be a competent starting quarterback in stretches and even looked ready to guide the Jags to the Super Bowl for a second last year. The quarterback position is what’s holding the Jaguars back from being a legit Super Bowl contender. Kaepernick’s style of play would fit in perfectly in Jacksonville. The Jaguars need a quarterback who isn’t afraid to take a hit and stretch the play out with his legs. Kaepernick is a better option than any quarterback on the Jaguars’ roster and the organization knows this already.

3. Denver Broncos: The Broncos, of course, have been looking for a quarterback since Peyton Manning retired. Broncos GM John Elway tried to trade for Kaepernick before the 2016 season but the QB refused to take a significant pay cut. The defense is still one of the best in the league and they have good offensive weapons but no franchise quarterback to lead the offense. Recently, the Broncos cut their second string quarterback Chad Kelly, after he was arrested in a bar fight. One thing Kaepernick doesn’t have is a character issue.

4. Dallas Cowboys: Even if Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones isn’t a Kaepernick fan, he has to face the fact that his team could use a backup quarterback. Dak Prescott is a good but not great quarterback. If Dak goes down, so does the Cowboys’ season. Like Dak, Kaepernick is a dual-threat quarterback. The system would be easy for Kap to pick up and he would serve as a great insurance policy for the Cowboys.