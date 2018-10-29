The Warriors are more than just a basketball team.

The NBA locker room is where players go to release the intensity of the game and have fun. The Warriors do this in and out of the locker room. Fergie’s disastrous National Anthem attempt at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game made for great social media meme content. Draymond Green was caught on camera, trying to hold in his laugh during the performance, but could not. Let’s refresh your memory for a quick second.

Terrible right? We know. Well Steph and his squad, had some fun with this and turned up to the remix. In the video, Curry, Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins, and Kevin Durant get busy to a trap version mixed with Jersey Club elements as well. Although Green and Durant were soaking their feet in an ice bath, that did not stop them from dancing. Klay Thompson was MIA during the festivities. Curry’s caption read, “Let’s play some basketball! #dubnation #fergieremixchallenge.”

The two-time regular season MVP may trailblazer a trend with the new Fergie remix challenge. Social media is itching for a new challenge to flood the timelines. So far the video has gotten over 4.9 million views. Fergie even expressed her sense of humor and reposted the video on her Twitter. These locker room moments are priceless and make for great social media content. Take look at the video below.