On Friday night, (Oct. 26) a member of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s entourage was shot outside of Philippe Chow. Presently police are stating they have arrested Zachary Bunce and Faheem Walter, two 6ix9ine colleagues identified as the suspects connected to the shooting.

The incident went down when the Brooklyn rapper and his friends attempted to dine in at the high-end Chinese restaurant. 6ix9ine had clearly been welcome to dinner with 10K Projects executive Elliot Grainge, yet his security was not permitted in. A private bodyguard denied them entry and the rapper, conceived Daniel Hernandez, left the scene. Later on his team, which included Bunce and Tekashi’s guardian Walter, allegedly began attacking the armed guard.

On ABC7, Deputy Inspector Kathleen Walsh from the NYPD nineteenth Precinct reports: “These males came back a short time later and struck one of the private security guards over the head with a chair. This security guard produced a licensed handgun and fired two times, striking one of the individuals in the torso.”

Walter was struck by the guard and then taken to the hospital for a non-threatening bullet wound. Him and Bunce have both been charged with gang assault.

6ix9ine was meeting with Grainge to celebrate his evasion of prison time. Prior that day, the Brooklyn rhymer got four years probation for a sexual wrongdoing case stemming once again from 2015. 6ix9ine likewise needs to serve 1,000 hours of network benefit in the wake of damaging the terms of his plea agreement.

The investigation is still ongoing but reports state 6ix9ine “likely did nothing wrong.”