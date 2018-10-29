The one thing left to happen in 2018 has finally happened. Kanye West and LaVar Ball finally met face to face. Ye posted a pic of himself with the BBB head accompanied by the caption “And TODAY on ESPN.” It is assumed that the two parties sat down for a meeting to discuss an upcoming project. Adding fuel to the speculations, Cyhi The Prynce, who was present for the meeting, told his followers on Twitter to “watch our next move.”

And TODAY on ESPN pic.twitter.com/gRq1ONHpGW — ye (@kanyewest) October 27, 2018

Many speculate to what the meeting between the two mad egomaniacs could mean for the culture. Both are big media personalities, with extraordinary brands. It would only make dollars for the two to work on a project together. No official word on if we can really expect a collaboration between Kanye West and Big Baller Brand just yet, but stay tuned for more details. Let’s just hope if they do come out with a special collaborated sneaker, it doesn’t have the MAGA anthem on the shoe.