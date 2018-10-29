With only eight weeks left until the end of the year, now’s the perfect timing to start getting your wardrobe winterized before the cold weather really starts creeping in. Of course, The North Face is always stocked up with the right apparel, and this camo-themed set is a stylish step in the right direction.

The outdoor-inspired retailer dug back into the ’90s vault to craft up these pieces, focusing on the GORE-TEX jacket from 1990, Retro Nuptse Quilted Shell Down Jacket that dropped in ’96 and the Quilted Shell ThermoBall™ Mittens for a boost of toasty swag. When it comes to the North Face, you always get the highest quality of specs, including wind resistance, waterproof qualities of course and insulated, quick-drying shells that will protect you through the rain, sleet, snow or a mixture of all three. Either way, you’re good to go and will definitely look pretty sharp in the process of weathering the storm.

This camouflage-themed Winter 2018 capsule collection by The North Face is available right now, with the GORE-TEX going for $300 USD, the Nupste priced at $250 USD and Mittens setting you back just $55 USD. Pick up all three at MR PORTER, who provided the images below: