As the 2018 midterm elections draw nearer, numerous users on social media have shared posts that Uber and Lyft will both offer users free rides to the polls on election day. Is it true? Not really. But are there discounts? Yes.

The spread of misinformation started back in early October when TechCrunch published a story with the headline “Uber will offer free rides to the polls on Election Day” noting in the body of the story that Uber would only be giving “certain groups of people free rides to the polls” on election day. However, much like the old school game of telephone, the narrative was re-published and recycled on numerous blog sites throughout October and until it became a “news meme” that just said that Uber and Lyft were giving free rides on election day.

While both companies have made vague reference to providing free rides to “underserved communities,” there is little to no concrete information as to what constitutes as an underserved community or how people can request a free ride.

Here’s what we do know:

Uber will be offering $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day on the most affordable Uber option available in your city. This is directly from their website. However, the offer only applies on rides to the polls and does not apply if you live in Puerto Rico, Michigan, or Utah. There will be a button to use on the app.

Across the country, Lyft will be giving away 50% off promo codes with their partners in an effort to encourage voter turnout. This is also directly from their website. There is no word on how users will receive the promo code, but it will likely be through email or through the app, as is typical with most promo codes. There is no mention of restricted states or areas on their website.

The discounts are being offered as part of an incentive to get people to vote as young people cited that lack of transportation was one of their biggest obstacles to voting.