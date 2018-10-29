From Black Power Movement-inspired gear back in April to a loc’d out collab with Dickies right before summer started, Union Los Angeles has been making some cool moves on the style front. However, the Cali-based retailer is taking the cake this fall with a seriously dope capsule collection alongside Jordan Brand filled with footwear and apparel.





Inspired by vintage ’80s sportswear — a clear nod to the beginning of Michael Jordan’s trailblazing athletic career during the same time period — this extensive collab primarily features the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG. The classic silhouette is done up here in two colorways, each incorporating a Frankenstein-esque stitched ankle collar that’s right on time for Halloween. The colorways also compare with the yellow stitching seen throughout on the seams, but that’s as far as the similarities go between the two. The apparel side is broken down into red, black and blue options in the form of tees, jogger pants, windbreakers, crewnecks and shorts — basically three micro capsules in one complete set. Definitely an original take on the quintessential sportswear collab.

Expect the full Union x Jordan collection to drop on November 17 through the official web portal for the collaboration.



Source: Sneaker News