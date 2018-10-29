Will Ferrell Went Campaigning for Stacey Abrams in Georgia

Will Ferrell Went Campaigning for Stacey Abrams in Georgia

Will Ferrell joins various big names supporting Democratic candidates in the midterm decisions. In addition to the fact that Ferrell endorsing Stacey Abrams, he additionally went to Georgia to go door-to-door to campaign for America’s possible first Black female governor.

Will Ferrell has arrived in Atlanta to fire up young #GaDems! 🔥 We’ve got just 11 days to #GetItDone for @staceyabrams, @SarahRiggsAmico and Dems across the state. Sign up for a volunteer shift, and together WE will #TurnGaBlue➡️https://t.co/ncHl5WVslH pic.twitter.com/62JO9Perqk — Georgia Democrat (@GeorgiaDemocrat) October 26, 2018

With his better half, Viveca Paulin-Ferrell, the actor talked about Abrams on the radio show, Frank and Wanda in the Morning and campaigned at the Varsity in Atlanta, as indicated by The Hollywood Reporter, all while wearing his “Stacey Abrams Governor” T-shirt. He additionally addressed students at Kennesaw State University, urging them to cast a ballot. “If you guys turn out, there is no question,” he told them.

Will Ferrell was on campus today campaigning for Stacey Abrams 👀 pic.twitter.com/Hz2NbUsuFw — Kennesaw Traditions (@TraditionsGA) October 26, 2018

“We keep asking ourselves, how can we help? What can we do locally being in California? Should we be knocking on doors?” Paulin-Ferrell told THR earlier this month. “So we’re going to go knock on doors for Stacey Abrams.”

Georgia’s senate race is being observed intently on a national level, as early casting ballot swings emphatically in the 44-year-old’s support against Republican candidate Brian Kemp.

“It’s a critical election coming up and you have to care about it and get young people to care in order to use their power of voting. That’s what it comes down to,” Paulin-Ferrell told THR.

Will Ferrell spent yesterday in Plains encouraging voters to vote early for @staceyabrams, @SarahRiggsAmico, and all #GADems. Find your early vote location here: https://t.co/aTVXrxPO8E After you vote early, sign up to volunteer: https://t.co/jGIScpYhl8 pic.twitter.com/df7g6gvrOO — Georgia Democrat (@GeorgiaDemocrat) October 26, 2018