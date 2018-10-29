Young Greatness Shot and Killed Outside New Orleans Waffle House

Young Greatness Shot and Killed Outside New Orleans Waffle House

Hip-Hop is in mourning after the murder of rapper Young Greatness in his hometown of New Orleans. Young Greatness, born Theodore Jones, was shot outside of a Waffle House.

New Orleans Police state the shooting happened around 1:35 a.m. and Greatness was killed by a single bullet.

A friend of the late rapper told New Orleans Eyewitness News the shooting was unexpected, “Dude wasn’t into nothing but his music and his daughter … Wasn’t into nothing else man.”

Two suspects are being investigated. The car owned by Young Greatness was also stolen from the scene.

Young Greatness made a splash with his 2015 single “Moolah,” which was RIAA certified Gold. “Moolah” was released on Quality Control Records but was most recently signed to Cash Money Records.

He was 34-years-old at the time of death.