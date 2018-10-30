California dispensary, Westside Station, and cannabis-focused branding and licensing company, Green Street Agency, has partnered with 2 Chainz for a premiere cannabis brand called Gas California. The brand takes shape in the form of boldly packaged cannabis flower and pre-rolled joints that will be sold inside of Westside Station.

During the Gas launch party, 2 Chainz spoke with LA Times about the details of Gas and what inspired the name and the development process of the brand. In regards to the ‘Gas’ name, 2 Chainz explained:

It’s Atlanta lingo that we use that basically signifies that this is a stronger type of flower — a stronger cannabis. I’ve been saying it since I came into the rap game and I’ve used it in a few verses of a few songs. At first people were like: “What do you mean by [the line] “gas in the ashtray?” After it caught on and basically went mainstream, I figured why veer off from what got me here? So we started a legal line of cannabis called Gas.

2 Chainz is starting with three unique flower strands all named after gas octane — 87, 89, 93. 2 Chainz explained he came up with the octane inspired idea similar to how he executes the ideas he uses to market his music uniquely. He stated:

I approached this the way I do in my music — which was come up with the concept and follow all the way through with it. So, when you have Gas, you have to have the gas cans and the imagery that actually represents the gas pumps and things that tie in to the brand itself. I think that gives it legs — gives it a little more substance and sustainability. And I used these colors because I knew they would be very catching and appealing to the eye and I know that I will kind of have to muscle my way in as far as getting where I need to be on [dispensary] shelves these days. I figure I could be on the back of the shelf and you could still see this green, this yellow and this black packaging.

You can learn more about Gas California here.