Apple’s iOS 12.1 update will arrive on iPhones and iPads on Tuesday, the same day the company will launch its newest iPads and Macs. With iOS 12.1 you’ll be able to video chat with up to 32 of your closest friends using Apple’s Group FaceTime.

That Group FaceTime option will allow you to converse with up to 32 people at a time, and will also automatically bring up video of whoever is speaking. In a feature that could be helpful, while making more paranoid people nervous, Group FaceTime will also auto-size each person’s image based around how frequently they’re talking, how much they’re talking, how loud they’re talking, and how much they’re moving. Those not talking will be at the bottom of the screen until they pipe up, which seems like a good metaphor for life.

Along with iOS 12.1 letting you talk to a group of your friends, you’ll also be able to send more than 70 new emoji such as a llama, a face with hearts, a softball, and skateboard. The new emoji also will come to the Apple Watch and Mac with a free software update.

Imagine the next time Cardi B goes off on anyone, now you can talk about it in a Group FaceTime setting. This will truly be a game changer for Apple and a great new feature to close out 2018.