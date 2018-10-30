Beyoncé has once again snatched the win of the costume of the year. On Tuesday afternoon, the songstress revealed her costume on Instagram in which she emulates R&B icon, Toni Braxton.

Queen Bey posed in her own remix Braxton’s self-titled debut album cover to which she named “Phoni Braxton,” along with the cover to the singer’s hit single “Another Sad Love Song.”

She nevertheless paid homage to Braxton saluting her legacy by giving thanks for decades “countless bops” and slating her as a legend signing off the mesmerizing post with a Halloween salute.

“Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends,” Bey wrote. “Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens.”

The R&B legend took to social media to express her honorably timely response by deeming Bey as an official talent and joked about the mega starlet beating her at her own game, with the cover.

Who run the world…GIRLS! GIRLS!” “Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!!,” Braxton wrote. “How do you look better than me on MY album cover? I LOVE IT, Such a superstar! Thanks for the love sis! Happy HalloweenWho run the world…GIRLS! GIRLS!”

Bey certainly nailed it. Starting with the perfect mimic of Braxton’s signature cut, to the red lips, and a leather jacket, she snatched this one.

Last year, Beyoncé paid homage to Lil’ Kim by emulating five of the rap legend’s most memorable looks throughout her career. There is no denying Beyoncé has a thing for recognition and giving it to fellow women especially those who have influenced the position of black women in music culture.