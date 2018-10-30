Cardi B is moving on from petty web drama and is back to covering magazines. The “I Like It’ star will cover PEOPLE En Español, the sister brand to PEOPLE Magazine and will be named the “Star of The Year.” The cover will be for the months of December and January.

Inside the interview Cardi speaks heavily on her journey into motherhood, citing it as her greatest achievement.

“It’s my proudest and my happiest [achievement being a mom]…When you’re famous, so many things are being thrown at you: so many gossips, so many problems, so many beefs, so much money, so much of everything, it just kind of drives you crazy. And then when I see my daughter, it’s like a piece of mind. [I say:] ‘Ahh, I do this because of you.’ It cracks a smile on the most stressful days.”

She also talks about to working to keep Kulture with a sense of humility after growing up with anything that she will want.

“She’s gonna be raised in a big mansion. She’s most likely gonna get whatever she wants from me and her dad, but I also want her to be humble,” Cardi shard. So, yes, I will be taking her to her cousin’s, her grandmother’s house, and I would like her to see how the people in my community live.”

The latest achievement for Cardi B will kick off what will be another banner month for the superstar. Her Fashion Nova Line will debut on November 15. Both of these follow the success of her new single “Money,” which is taking over airwaves and streaming charts.

Check out the full interview here. The issue hits stands this Friday (November 2) Congrats to Cardi B!