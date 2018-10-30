The boys are back!

Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and, yes, even Freekey Zekey — known collectively as legendary Harlem rap clique The Diplomats — are finally dropping a new album together for the first time in 14 years.

Not since 2004’s Koch Records-released Diplomatic Immunity 2 has the group been officially on wax as a collective, but the wait is over as Diplomatic Ties will arrive in just a few weeks via Empire Distribution. The distribution company and record label, home to the likes of Freddie Gibbs, pop sensation Trevor Jackson and the chart-topping viral funnyman Lil Duval, is set to release Dipset’s new project on Thanksgiving Day (November 22), so we’ll have a little something more to celebrate this coming holiday season.

To prepare for the project, the guys are teasing a new song titled “Sauce Boyz” (seen above), in addition to a documentary to be released a week after the album drops and a “Black Friday Concert” at the renowned Apollo Theater located in the heart of their hometown of Harlem.

Cop tickets to The Diplomats’ upcoming concert by clicking here, and stay tuned for the “Sauce Boyz” music video and the full Diplomatic Ties album arriving soon. It’s Dipset — again!