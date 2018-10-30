The word around Pelham, NY on Sunday was that Dr. Dre was shooting a music video in the area with London-based pop star, Aaron Paul.

But it ended up being another Hip Hop physician, former Yo! MTV Raps, Doctor Dré. They filmed at Glamsense Divas Beauty Bar, which was transformed into a “glam Baptist church” set. Paul published I Don’t Care!: Lessons in Life, Love, Music & Boybands this year.

Paul was discovered by Simon Cowell while in London doing local open mics to head Cowell’s new group, Worlds Apart. Paul was initially hesitant about joining a boy band, but after some convincing from Cowell, him and the group went on to chart 5 top 10 songs in the UK and Europe, including ‘ Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel’, (featured in the Oscar-winning film “The Queen”), ‘Everlasting Love’, ‘Wonderful World’ (written by Aaron Paul & fellow band member Patric Osbourne), and their biggest hit “Could it be I’m Falling in Love.”