Keesha Sharp Set to Star in and Produce Eartha Kitt Biopic

The rights of the biography of Eartha Kitt written by John Williams has been acquired by Keesha Sharp who will bring the story to the screen. Deadline reports Keesha Sharp, who currently portrays Trish Murtaugh, the wife to Damon Wayans’ onscreen Lethal Weapon character, will develop a feature film with her husband Brad Sharp.

The story of the forthcoming film will come from the book America’s Mistress: The Life and Times of Eartha Kitt. Sharp will portray Kitt in the film.

Eartha Kitt passed in 2008 at the age of 81 and was known for her roles in Boomerang, and in the Batman show that was popular in the 1960s starring Adam West.

“Eartha Kitt was a force in the entertainment industry and an icon who opened doors for so many women, especially women of color during a time when it was not popular in America,” Sharp said. “Although I may have been compared to her in the past, I am passionate about bringing her story to life because everyone needs to know how incredible she was!”

There currently is not a targeted release date for the film.