Iggy Azalea Wants No Parts of the Nicki/Cardi Beef

Who wants the smoke? Not Iggy Azalea. With the Nicki Minaj and Cardi B hitting a new height with their latest Queen Radio and Instagram fiasco, Iggy is making sure one of her latest tweets is not interpreted to be a part of the feud between the two stars.

“Mad funny how people talk shit about someone but dick ride on sight. Lollllll,” Iggy tweeted in the peak hours of the Queen Radio dust-up.

She would go on to issue more messages revealing that it had nothing to do with the battle that dominated Hip-Hop social media yesterday (October 29).

“Literally NOTHING I tweet has to do with Nicki or cardi,” she stated. “Please leave me out of the crazy fan twitter world shit.”

But, right under her tweet trying to defend herself is a response from one of the Barbz that shows she did add in her two cents. Check it all out below.

