Jon Bon Jovi has lashed out at Kim Kardashian, accusing the reality TV star and Hip Hop wife of only achieving fame by starring in a notorious sex tape.

The Bon Jovi frontman criticized Kardashian in a new interview with Australia’s Sunday Project, calling out her involvement in a 2003 sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J that catapulted her to worldwide fame.

“I think it’s horrific that we live in that world,” the rock icon said. I can tell you I’ve never given 60 seconds of my life every to one of those Housewives of Blah Blah and Kardashians. What’s gonna be in your autobiography? I made a porno and guess what, I got famous?”

“Fuck, sorry I’ll pass.”

Bon Jovi yesterday announced their return to the UK next year, performing a series of huge shows in Liverpool, London, and Coventry.