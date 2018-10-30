Jon Bon Jovi has lashed out at Kim Kardashian, accusing the reality TV star and Hip Hop wife of only achieving fame by starring in a notorious sex tape.

The Bon Jovi frontman criticized Kardashian in a new interview with Australia’s Sunday Project, calling out her involvement in a 2003 sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J that catapulted her to worldwide fame.

“I think it’s horrific that we live in that world,” the rock icon said. “I can tell you I’ve never given 60 seconds of my life every to one of those Housewives of Blah Blah and Kardashians. What’s gonna be in your autobiography? I made a porno and guess what, I got famous?”

“Fuck, sorry I’ll pass.”

Bon Jovi yesterday announced their return to the UK next year, performing a series of huge shows in Liverpool, London, and Coventry.