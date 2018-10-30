In the latest from the wild and wonky world of Kanye West, the controversial rapper that’s gearing up to release his upcoming YANDHI album is officially, for now anyway, distancing himself from politics.

After the months of backlash he’s received for his support of President Donald Trump, his extremely debatable comments on the enslavement of African-Americans and the most recent co-sign for Blacks to leave the Democratic party by purchasing “Blexit” T-Shirts, he went on Twitter today (October 30) to officially stop publicly giving his political opinions and, in his words, “completely focusing on being creative.”

We’d rather you guys read it directly from him, so read below to see his latest rant in full via @kanyewest:


Here’s what our CEO and Chairman has to say about all of this:

“If Kanye’s “awakened” moment concerning Donald Trump is true, I hope he also corrects his other comments made about African-Americans. Then, I am sure many will be pleased Kanye came to his senses, as he must seek to remedy the harm done by his words and actions. These human rights issues are far bigger than Kanye, or any others seeking White House access and acceptance; it’s about the respect and dignity of all people in America and abroad.”

— L. Londell McMillan, current owner/publisher of The Source and former entertainment attorney of Kanye West.



Kanye, we’re praying for you, man.