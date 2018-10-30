Kanye West: “I Am Distancing Myself From Politics and Completely Focusing On Being Creative!!!”

In the latest from the wild and wonky world of Kanye West, the controversial rapper that’s gearing up to release his upcoming YANDHI album is officially, for now anyway, distancing himself from politics.

After the months of backlash he’s received for his support of President Donald Trump, his extremely debatable comments on the enslavement of African-Americans and the most recent co-sign for Blacks to leave the Democratic party by purchasing “Blexit” T-Shirts, he went on Twitter today (October 30) to officially stop publicly giving his political opinions and, in his words, “completely focusing on being creative.”

We’d rather you guys read it directly from him, so read below to see his latest rant in full via @kanyewest:

I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable. I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

Here’s what our CEO and Chairman has to say about all of this:

“If Kanye’s “awakened” moment concerning Donald Trump is true, I hope he also corrects his other comments made about African-Americans. Then, I am sure many will be pleased Kanye came to his senses, as he must seek to remedy the harm done by his words and actions. These human rights issues are far bigger than Kanye, or any others seeking White House access and acceptance; it’s about the respect and dignity of all people in America and abroad.”

— L. Londell McMillan, current owner/publisher of The Source and former entertainment attorney of Kanye West.



Kanye, we’re praying for you, man.