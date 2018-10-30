The world’s youngest billionaire, Kylie Jenner, showed us just how big billionaires do birthdays around here. For Kris Jenner’s 63rd birthday, Kylie surprised her mom with a new red 488 Ferrari.

Kris Jenner’s birthday is actually a little less than a week away falling on November 5th. Nonetheless, Kylie explained that she had purchased the Ferrari a little over a month ago and could wait no longer to gift it to her mother.

Kris’ reaction was pricelessly leaving her in tears. Yet, Kris was not the only one left in awe. Khloe Kardashian commented under Kylie’s post suggesting “I guess I’ll give her my gift later lol #ChessMateKylie”

Watch the video below.