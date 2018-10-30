If you’re looking for a collaboration that’s out of this world, look no further than this new joint collection between Vans and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration — known to many simply as NASA.

Officially deemed the “Space Voyager” collection, this set celebrates NASA’s 60th anniversary with a wide selection of footwear, apparel and even a few carryalls thrown into the mix as well. On the footwear side, the Sk8-Hi MTE and Old Skool get reworked for special iterations inspired by space travel and astronaut suits. The Sk8-Hi 46 MTE DX comes in either black or white, meanwhile the two Old Skool options utilize one white and another orange spacesuit-themed colorway. The removable NASA patches (seen above) make for an even cooler add-on, and the full range of matching jackets, long-sleeve shirts, T-Shirts and hoodies is just super clean. If you need a bag to carry it all in, there’s a few of those in the mix, too — the Snag Plus Backpack is cool, but the standout is easily the orange Grind Skate Duffel. Far out, fam!

Expect the NASA x Vans “Space Voyager” Collection to arrive at select retailers and online starting this Friday (November 2) in adult and kids sizes alike. Enjoy a look at the extensive collection below: