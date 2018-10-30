The infamous feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B might be put to an end, for the meantime. After going back and forth in fury throughout 2018, the two rappers finally had their first positive interaction last night.

On Sunday night, Cardi B’s younger sister Hennessy Carolina exposed a string of text messages containing expressions of disdain towards Cardi B including threats of harm towards her three-month-old daughter, Kulture. She went on to accuse Nicki Minaj of leaking her sister’s number to her fan base the “Barbz.” The post was later deleted.

“Ya asking why I’m beefing with a fan base but ya not asking why someone with so much influence would use their influence to manipulate their fans to spread so much negativity and hate”, Carolina wrote. “She leaked my leaked my sister’s number to her fan pages the same sh*t she did to Mariah Lynn.

Minaj took to her Beats 1 Queen Radio show the following day to address the allegations, ultimately denying them.

“And then you have your sister calling me a crackhead and leak numbers?” she said. “You can’t control your sister, but you want me to control millions of fans? I’ve never leaked a number in my life and y’all continue to lie on me to make me look like a bad person.”

The “Chun-Li” rapper accused Cardi B of sabotaging her opportunity to work on a record with Offset and 21 Savage due to Minaj’s supposed lyrical references to the Bronx-bred rapper.

“I told my engineer I didn’t know anything about her,” Minaj said. “It was clear she wanted to turn them against me and that’s what she did. On Krippy Kush record, she wanted to be on it. It went from 21 Savage to Travis Scott, he wasn’t allowed, because he was on her single. I can say you stopped two bags!”

She also went on to speak on how it was her own friend, former Love and Hip Hop cast member Rah Ali who “beat Cardi” at the Harper’s Bazaar Event last month which left a noticeable lump on Cardi B’s forehead. The altercation occurred after Cardi B and Nicki Minaj crossed paths at the ICONS party which started off as a back and forth to Cardi taking off her shoe and throwing it towards Minaj.

“Rah really, really beat Cardi’s ass bad. Rah beat you so bad that I was mad at Rah. You went home and told people security hit you, and we let that ride for legal reasons,” Minaj said. “Anybody that wanna pull up the surveillance footage, I will give you $100,000.”

Later on that day, Cardi B took to Instagram and grilled a 10-part posting thoroughly addressing her feud with Nicki Minaj tackling matters including the 100K offer, their shaky collab “Motorsport,” and the NYFW incident.

“Here’s my thing right Nicki Minaj, how you saying I got ragged by Rah Ali, when there’s so many footages of that night every single angle and where am I getting ragged at?” Cardi says in the first video.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper went on to recall and repeat her claim that Nicki Minaj changed her verse on “Motorsport” 2-3 times.

“First of all, you changed your verse two or three times and the day before we were supposed to film the “Motorsport” video, you turned in your last verse.”

“You lie so much you can’t keep up with your fucking lies,” Cardi said about the Minaj’s claim on the footage. “First you say you’ve got the footage, but then you say you wanna pay somebody $100,000 if they give you footage? Make sense when you’re talking.”

After the 10 piece response, she shared a screenshot of a DM from Rvssian, the producer of “Krippy Kush” which apparently reveals the real reason why 21 Savage did not attend the video shoot which had nothing to do with Nicki Minaj.

The ‘Queen’ rapper later appeared to have enough of the quarreling as she took to Twitter to address her fans about steering away from talk about her now historic feud with Cardi B and “focus on positive things.”

Cardi did not hesitate to cosign Minaj’s call for positivity, as she shared a screenshot of Minaj’s tweet on Instagram tagging her in the caption, “@Nickiminaj alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!”

Is this an official truce? It is not clear. The two only agreed to put a pause on speaking about their feud, an act that will most effectively pacify both of their fanbases. Remaining on a positive note, there are hopes the two femcees can one day sit down face to face with a qualified mediator, to whom even suggested be Queen Latifah or even Oprah, to hash out their catty affair once and for all.