After making a highly-anticipated return in 2017 to commemorate 30 years since its original release, the Nike Air Max 1 Anniversary was one of the most popular shoes on the market. It’s dropped a few times since then, but the latest restock happening in just a few weeks will probably be your last opportunity to get these at retail price for a while.



Back in its classic “University Red” colorway, the silhouette is just a clean-looking shoe that has a simple-yet-standout design. The “Neutral Grey” hue on the heel and side panels are also a notable spec in the construction, which gives the colorway a dimensional look that’s not too distracting from the overall build. Basically, Tinker Hatfield did the damn thing with this one, and we can’t wait to get a pair (or another — who’s counting!) when these hit shelves again. Whether you’re trying to get in on the reselling game, or you just need a fresh pair since you ran your other ones into the ground, this is the perfect occasion to get your Air Max game back on track.

Pick up the OG Nike Air Max 1 Anniversary over at Nike.com and select NSW stockists starting November 16. Refresh your memory on what the shoe looks like by peeping the images below: