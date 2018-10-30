From those mysterious billboards in the heart of Tokyo, to a short video teaser that dropped just yesterday, the Palace x Ralph Lauren collection has felt like one super huge and guarded secret that we couldn’t wait for someone to spill the beans on. Alas, we now have a full look at the monumental collaboration and it’s everything we could’ve hoped for.

The amazingly-shot lookbook seen here shows off a fine mix of high-end mens luxury meeting corner boy skate style wrapped all into one rodeo-themed setting. Fans of the London-based skateboarding company will really get a kick out of the, well, kick-flipping Ralph Lauren bear, and style connoisseurs will definitely love the assortment of corduroy offerings, satin pant sets, winter-ready headwear, plaid pieces and especially the collaborative footwear. All in all, we were definitely expecting greatness from these two lifestyle giants, but they easily knocked it out the park and exceeded anything we could’ve imagined.

You’ll be able to shop the Palace Skateboards x Polo Ralph Lauren Collection beginning November 9 via either the Palace online shop, Ralphlauren.com and through European and North American stockists. Palace Tokyo and select Korean outlets will see the drop on November 10. Take a look at the full collaboration below:



Images: David Sims / Palace / Polo Ralph Lauren