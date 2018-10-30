Much has been said about the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj beef in the last twenty-four hours. The two rap stars have called it quits but those that they named in their social media back and forth still have to let loose their input.

During her Queen Radio episode, Nicki Minaj shared that Cardi B only got the Steve Madden endorsement because she turned it down first. Now the Steve Madden company itself has reached out to clear their name, stated there was no offer made to her and even encouraged the Young Money rapper to #StopLying.

.@NICKIMINAJ you can’t turn down an offer that was never made. #StopLying. — STEVE MADDEN (@SteveMadden) October 30, 2018

Cardi, however, did reveal that she bypassed on a deal with Diesel that Nicki Minaj would ultimately picked up and did an Instagram post and delete of the contract, likely because of legal dynamics.

Hopefully, the truce between the two is upheld and we can move on to music.