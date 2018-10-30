We were definitely impressed by the Spring/Summer 2018 collaboration between Supreme and Levi’s, so expectations for Fall/Winter 2018 were definitely high amongst streetwear fiends. Thankfully, both brands came through with a proper collection of gear.

Six denim styles are presented in this capsule collection, including a set of reversible trucker jackets and matching coveralls. The popular quilted construction that we’ve seen in other collections this season is present here as well, complimenting the washed denim alternate side in various colorways that range from orange/indigo and pink/green combos to a classic black option. At a time when everybody and their moms is ready to bundle up for the winter weather, we’re so glad these two lifestyle brands are dropping something that will keep us all the way toasted up out here in these streets.

Expect the Supreme x Levi’s Fall/Winter 2018 collection to drop online and via the Manhattan, Brooklyn, Los Angeles and Paris locations starting this Thursday (November 1). Japan will see the release on Saturday (November 3). Peep the lookbook and product shots below: