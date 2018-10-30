The San Antonio Spurs will retire Manu Ginobili’s #20 jersey Thursday, March 28th when the team hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ginobili will become the ninth player in Spurs franchise history to have his number raised to the rafters, joining Bruce Bowen (12), Tim Duncan (21), Sean Elliott (32), George Gervin (44), Avery Johnson (6), Johnny Moore (00), David Robinson (50) and James Silas (13).

The four-time champion is just one of seven players in NBA history to play with one team for at least 16 seasons, joining Duncan, Kobe Bryant, John Havlicek, Reggie Miller, Dirk Nowitzki, and John Stockton. Ginobili and Bill Bradley are the only players in NBA history to win an NBA championship, Olympic gold medal, and Euro League title.

Selected by San Antonio with the 57th overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft, Ginobili appeared in 1,057 career games, averaging 13.3 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.32 steals in 25.4 minutes. He is the Spurs all-time leader in three-pointers made (1,495) and steals (1,392) while ranking third in games played (1,057), fourth in assists (4,001), fourth in free throws made (3,380) and fifth in points (14,043). Ginobili was named to the All-NBA Third Team in both 2008 and 2011 and was a two-time All-Star (2005 and 2011). The 2008 NBA Sixth Man of the Year is the first sixth man, as well as the first South American, to earn All-NBA honors.

Ginobili and LeBron James are the only two players in NBA postseason history with at least 3,000 points and 300 three-pointers in the playoffs.