The lead single off her latest album Joyride may have been titled “No Drama,” but R&B singer and recent Dancing with the Stars contestant Tinashe is here for all the drama in her latest gig, starring in the upcoming live version of hit broadway rock musical Rent.

According to Variety, the “2 On” pop sensation will play Mimi Marquez, a dancer who struggles with addiction and catches the eye of musician and recovering addict Roger, played by Nashville‘s own Brennin Hunt. Other entertainers scheduled to star in the show include fellow R&B singer Mario, currently killing it on Empire, Hamilton‘s Jordan Fisher — another former Dancing with the Stars contestant that won last year — Vanessa Hudgens, who showed off her “live” chops in Grease: Live two years ago, Kiersey Clemons of Hearts Beat Loud fame, The Greatest Showman‘s Keala Settle and Power actor Brandon Victor Dixon, who actually won a Tony Award for his role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and was nominated for an Emmy as a supporting actor in the John Legend-led Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert earlier this year. However, eyes will really be on RuPaul’s Drag Race star Valentina, who plays one of the most emotionally-driven characters in the play named Angel Dumont Schunard, a young drag queen and street percussionist who embraces life after contracting HIV.

This isn’t the first step into acting for Tinashe. Actually, before beginning a career in music on the mixtape circuit and as a member of the shortly-lived girl group The Stunners, she had roles as a child/teen actress in Rocket Power (2004), Avatar: The Last Airbender (2007) and most notably during a few seasons of the hit sitcom Two and a Half Men. Let’s hope this means more to come for Tee!

“Rent Live” is set to broadcast from Fox Studios in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 27, 2019. Read up more on the production and further details by heading over to Variety.