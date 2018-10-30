Too $hort Hints At One Interesting New Theory About How He Thinks Eazy-E Died

Too $hort Hints At One Interesting New Theory About How He Thinks Eazy-E Died

Hip-Hop is full of fairy tales, fake news and a fair share of characters in the game — one of them being the always-entertaining ’90s rap icon Too $hort.

While promoting his new album The Pimp Tape that arrives next Friday (Nov 9), the veteran MC gave Page Six a head-turning exclusive in regards to the fate of Eazy-E, the former member of NWA who we all know tragically passed away in 1995 due to complication from AIDS. Or did he?

Here’s what Short exclusively told Page Six (“cryptically” as the publication put it) in regards to the fate of his departed fellow rapper friend:

“I don’t really want to get into that right now. But that is not how I think it happened. I just like to think of it like this: Since you brought up Eazy-E. Let’s say if there was no Eazy-E, how does that impact hip-hop? If you had no Eazy-E, you got no NWA, no Dr. Dre, no Ice Cube, no Tupac Death Row years…no Bone Thugs. No Aftermath, no 50 Cent, no Eminem — the way we know them. The branch that is called Eazy-E on the hip-hop tree is massive.”

While he didn’t really go into detail about what he really thinks happened, all this really does is add yet another salacious tale to the long history of Hip-Hop urban legends. What do you guys think? Let us know over on Facebook and Twitter!