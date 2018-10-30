Tyga’s worldwide smash “Taste” is officially certified 3X PLATINUM and now he’s got a brand new banger to follow up it’s success!

Tyga’s new single “Dip” featuring Nicki Minaj is another undeniable hit! The visual to the catchy hit reached #1 on iTunes yesterday just hours after it’s release and already has almost 2 million views on YouTube in one day. It’s also currently the #1 song on Spotify’s famous Rap Caviar playlist.

If you’re living under a rock and haven’t listened to “Dip” yet make sure you check out the official song and video right now!