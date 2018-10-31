50 Cent comes to Nicki’s defense. It’s a Queens, NY thing.

At this point, everyone has been well aware of where we are in the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj beef. Both femcees fired shots back and forth on Monday, Oct. 30 after Nicki’s statements towards Bardi on her Apple Music, Queen Radio Show. This is more than just Hip-Hop Beef. It has spilled over into the fashion world as well. The “Money” star responded with a number of Instagram videos, combatting Nicki’s statements and mentioning some details others as well. Cardi stated that she Diesel offered her a deal of their limited collection prior to Minaj. The Queen artist deputed that claim and was first backed by Wilhelmina Models’ CEO, Bill Wackerman, who posted his receipts with an unknown individual who confirmed Minaj’s statements.

Despite being backed by Wackermann, Steve Madden denied ever attempting to work with Nicki.

.@NICKIMINAJ you can't turn down an offer that was never made. #StopLying. — STEVE MADDEN (@SteveMadden) October 30, 2018

This is getting interesting and what would the drama be without our culture’s biggest troll, 50 Cent?

The Power producer posted a picture of Nicki’s response. The caption read, “this guy is a liar, YOU LIAR YOU.” The next post was a screenshot of current Tidal Editor, Adelle Platton’s, Vibe interview with the fashion designer in 2015.

🤔 @SteveMadden thought I was lying you dumb fuck. You, Irv & Gee Roberson came to my house in MALIBU BEGGING me to do the deal. I said no. You then did a deal w/Iggy & she hated the pics you used & went in on you online. Im sure Irv told you to post this lie. Respond to @50cent https://t.co/KQs7IzoVdi — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 31, 2018

In the interview, Madden mentions the attempted collaboration with the “Chun Li” rapper.

“I was gonna do a collaboration with Nicki Minaj and we got into a fight the first minute we met,” he recalls, without pinpointing the exact cause. “And then we patched it up.”

Although the issues were resolved with Minaj, he goes on to say he decided to work with Iggy Azalea, who also backed Nicki saying “Steve lying like s**t.” Of course the tweets were deleted.

Steven Madden is nothing but a biooootchhhhh!!! pic.twitter.com/7CqNVqQS9f — strika strika (@theprivatebarb) October 31, 2018

Nicki thanks her fellow Queens native, 50 as well as Iggy for the support.

One of the few left https://t.co/g1Vi0CI2mv — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 31, 2018

Thank you @IGGYAZALEA for confirming the truth about hoe nigga Steve Madden. ya see when ya do clownery? The clown comes back to bite 🤣 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 31, 2018

The laundry list of receipts may prompt a response from Steve Madden. Despite Nicki saying she “won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore,” she has continued to. It is now going on day 3. We’ll continue to keep you posted on day 3 of this drama. On the other hand, Cardi is set to debut a new Latin single on Friday and recently graced the cover of People en Espanol, Magazine.