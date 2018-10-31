The adidas Yung-1 is one of our favorite new silhouettes from The Three Stripes, and the latest colorway is a pretty good example of why that will remain the case as we slowly make our way into 2019.

Giving off a colorway that’s clean without doing too much, the shoe combines mesh and nubuck on the upper that adds just as much support as it does style. The minimal structure isn’t too bold, but it’s definitely enough to give these a “go-to-sneaker” appeal for running around on the weekend or hitting up your favorite nightlife spot that’s cool at the door when it comes to wearing kicks. Casual footwear, for the win!

The adidas Yung-1 “Cloud White/Noble Green-Blue” colorway will be available for $120 USD starting tomorrow (November 1) at select adidas retailers and online.