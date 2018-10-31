Many people had ambivalent feelings yesterday after Kanye West announced he’d be taking a step back from politics, also in the process admitting fault on his end in regards to his political alignment. Should we forgive? Is it a little too late? All of these things left former fans and current supporters in a state of confusion, but now the one looking for forgiveness is ‘Ye’s former (?) friend and fellow Trump supporter, Candace Owens.

Opening up in a long-winded blog post on her personal website, Owens decided to publicly apologize to Kanye for involving him in a movement that he didn’t particularly agree to be apart of. It’s a pretty extensive read, but here’s the part where she mentions the “Touch The Sky” MC directly:

“There are so many people in this world who love Kanye West because they know he is great and powerful and cool, but not every person in this world knows what it means to have someone’s rap lyrics literally save you. The people that attended the BLEXIT launch do, however. The emotion in that room was real and was raw, and to them – like to me – Kanye is a literal superhero. The moment we were building— a moment that included kids who had similar backgrounds and experiences to me; the moment that included people who had served prison sentences, grown up without fathers, were currently living in group homes, or took their first plane rides that day— was never about cameras or celebrities or press or designs. It was about superheroes. It was about the Herculean strength it takes to chase after your dreams when everyone tells you that they can’t be realized. #BLEXIT was always about teaching those people to fly. If I had to imagine what it would feel like to have a bullet pierce my heart, it would be exactly like the moment I learned Kanye told the world he felt I had used him. I wouldn’t wish the way I felt last night upon my worst enemy. I never once said that Kanye designed the t-shirts for BLEXIT. This is a lie that seems to have made its way around the world; a lie I would like to again correct for the record. Kanye was completely right to feel used in that regard and as I have done personally, I would like to publicly apologize to him for any undue stress or pain the effort to correct that rumor has caused him, his business relationships, or his family. He simply never designed them. I am a leader, and I would like to lead in this moment by stating that any and all confusion relating to this topic is therefore my fault, entirely. I would also like to publicly apologize to President Trump, as I know that Kanye’s tweets were rapidly misinterpreted as a shot to this administration. His tweets were aimed at me and me only, rightfully, for my personal failings.

I bare full responsibility.”

Although she writes that she “never once said that,” take a look at the video below from the rally at hand that alludes to ‘Ye’s involvement in the “Blexit” design:

"The Black Exit from permanent victimhood. The Black Exit from the false idea that we are somehow separate from the rest of America." @RealCandaceO @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/7Z1xCgmtqC — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 29, 2018

In the speech, Candance clearly states, “Blexit is a renaissance, and I am blessed to say, that this logo — these colors — were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West.” It sounds a little like she’s skirting around the language, but anyone could take the speech above as a clear declaration that Kanye had some involvement in the design. Meanwhile, he’s maintaining that he had “nothing to do with it.”

Listen, fam…

