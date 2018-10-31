Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star, Spice caused an uproar after she deleted all her pictures on Instagram then posted a photo of herself with blonde hair and a dramatically lighter skin complexion.
The pic sparked rumors that the Dancehall artist bleached her skin but things got quiet after she said that it was all a stunt to promote her new single, “Black Hypocrisy.” However, her most recent post teases that the stunt may have been permanent.
The reality star, born Grace Hamilton, posted a picture of herself outdoors sporting a yellow top that exposes her chest and abdomen, and she still has the washed out skin tone.
“Now every one begging me back for the ‘Black’ spice but did they appreciate the ‘black’ spice when i was repping for dark skin women for 30 years?” she wrote. “I hear some say ok spice we get it now and i learn my lesson but have you ? They say it’s Make up but is it ?”
View this post on Instagram
On my way to wash my van , but want you to know that I see all the comments.Now every one begging me back for the "Black" spice but did they appreciate the "black" spice when i was repping for dark skin women for 30 years ? when i should have been encouraged and thanked i was being dragged for my complexion by the same black women. So should i haunt you with #coconutmilk for 30 more years ? I hear some say ok spice we get it now and i learn my lesson but have you ? They say it's Make up but is it ? Captured mix tape drops this friday Nov 2nd and so will the truth.