Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star, Spice caused an uproar after she deleted all her pictures on Instagram then posted a photo of herself with blonde hair and a dramatically lighter skin complexion.

The pic sparked rumors that the Dancehall artist bleached her skin but things got quiet after she said that it was all a stunt to promote her new single, “Black Hypocrisy.” However, her most recent post teases that the stunt may have been permanent.

The reality star, born Grace Hamilton, posted a picture of herself outdoors sporting a yellow top that exposes her chest and abdomen, and she still has the washed out skin tone.

“Now every one begging me back for the ‘Black’ spice but did they appreciate the ‘black’ spice when i was repping for dark skin women for 30 years?” she wrote. “I hear some say ok spice we get it now and i learn my lesson but have you ? They say it’s Make up but is it ?”