Did Nicki Minaj Send Shots to Drake in Tyga’s New Song, ‘Dip’?

Following the success of his most recent singles, “Taste” and “Swish,” Tyga is continuing the winning streak of his successful comeback with his new Nicki Minaj-assisted single, “Dip.”

The Queen songstress definitely added sparkle to the record. Aside from addressing her recent physical altercation with Cardi B during New York Fashion Week, she may have sent shots to Drake.

“All these niggas want me to love ’em like I’m Kiki / Got ’em in they feelings since they seen me in FEFE (Ooh),” she spit towards the end of the track.

Coincidentally, the last time Drake and Nicki were spotted together was after her Tekashi 6ix9ine collaboration, “FEFE” was released. In the clip that Nicki posted to Instagram, you can hear Drake ask her “What’s your song called again, Fefe?”

Tekashi wanted all the smoke with Drizzy over the Summer. The “GUMMO” rapper tried to boast superiority over the 6 God by noting that he has an unbroken Billboard streak, and being a “real gangsta” in comparison to Drake who lost his rap feud to Pusha T.

Oddly, Drizzy didn’t promote Nicki Minaj’s latest album, Queen, but he did show love to Travis Scott’s project who also felt Nicki’s wrath over the Summer.

Although the “Barbie Dreams” emcee wished Drizzy a happy birthday last week, that bar sounded like a shot.

We’re not saying that there’s trouble in paradise or that her new bond with Tekashi is the reason, we’re just reporting our observations.