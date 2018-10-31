french Montana has never had a problem letting the world know that he’s African, but he also reminds himself and his hometown by giving back to his roots.

As one of Bod Boy Records’ premiere artists, French Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, has created many successful opportunities from inside of the studio, but his out of the booth opportunities are almost unprecedented.

Montana has donated enough capital to the Sabae School of Fida-Mers Sulta in his home country of Morocco to fund two brand new classrooms full of supplies to last its students a few years.

This isn’t French’s first philanthropic endeavor this year, having donated all proceeds from #FamousRemix to the Uganda Health Center, which is a maternity and children’s health clinic.

When asked about his philanthropy, Karbouch told CNN,