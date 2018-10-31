Funkmaster Flex Goes on Twitter to Double Down on His Recent Message For Drake

Funkmaster Flex Goes on Twitter to Double Down on His Recent Message For Drake

In case you missed it, Funkmaster Flex had a few choice words to get off his chest yesterday during the latest #Freestyle112 segment on his show, which features New York rappers Styles P and Dave East. Peep Part 1 below to refresh your memory on what got him so amped:

Now, Part 2 is where things got interesting. The legendary on-air host had some strong words for who many believed to be Drake, sending his fans to the defense of their Scorpion king. Watch the second part below, and while the freestyle is definitely worth watching, Flex starts going in around the 6:00 mark:

Of course, Flex must’ve been feeling the heat from one of the biggest fanbases around, and decided to do all but confirm that he was in fact talking about Drizzy, in addition to getting a few more verbal jabs in:

Hahahah! Dear Drake Stans! Your favorite artist has reference tracks, lost the battle to Pusha and is an “ACTOR” turned “RAPPER” telling us what the rules on battle rap should be? What words should I use/not use for the “STAN” community? — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) October 31, 2018

Hahahah! Male and female rappers that don’t write is called “karaoke” with good marketing! We should dance to the music! BUT I don’t believe u on them songs!🤷🏿‍♂️ #JustMyOpinion — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) October 31, 2018

Notice the rappers that don’t write are the most sensitive about their music, the ones that play “victim” and use social media instead of answering with bars! — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) October 31, 2018

Hahahah! He doesn’t mean as much to the “culture” as u think! 🤷🏿‍♂️😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/zbzv4qcBy5 — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) October 31, 2018

This all stems of course from Drake’s recent appearance on HBO’s LeBron James-hosted The Shop series, where the rapper weighted in on the rules to the game when it comes to battle rap. This led to Styles and Dave East commenting on the subject with great points not too long after on Ebro In The Morning, which ultimately led to where we are now on the debate.

No word on if Drake has gotten wind of any of this, but let’s hope it ends here. We can’t take another rap beef in the culture right now.