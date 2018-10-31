By: Leslie Monét

Super Bowl LIII is slated to take place in Atlanta, Georgia, the first time since 2000, and the area’s hometown Hip-Hop icon Jermaine Dupri have become vocal on his alternative perspective on celebrities choosing to boycott the NFL.

Recently a source reported to US Weekly that Rihanna declined the offer to headline the halftime show because she “supports Colin Kaepernick”. Additionally, Rihanna’s label president Jay-Z spoke out on with wifey Beyoncé on the summer’s hit record Apes**t, spitting “I said no to the Super Bowl, you need me I don’t need you. Every night we in the end zone tell the NFL we in stadiums too.”

With the energy of opposition at its peak in entertainment, Dupri’s haphazard move to partner with the NFL and produce a week-long concert series leading into Feb. 3rd, 2019, was all he wrote. In an interview with TMZ, Dupri said “Boycotts and marches don’t seem like they work to me, I’m sorry. I think they should send a message while they’re onstage, take advantage of your platform.” He goes on to add, “The more people speak on it, the more they talk about it, then the more people feel like it’s something they have to address. I feel like people ignore boycotts.”

Recently coming off of a SoSoDef Reunion Tour, Dupri plainly demonstrates the momentum of his hustle mentality. To clear the air he let it be known that it’s totally cool NOT to do the Super Bowl in protest as well but makes it clear that further conversation does more good than ignoring it.