It is the day that a lot of core fans of Kanye West have waited for, the day when he publicly denounces his association with megalomaniac Donald Trump. Although the words of echoing Big Sean, “IDFWU”, didn’t come directly out of his mouth, Yeezy did make it clear that he was taking his name out of the ring of being used for political influence.

As previously reported, Kanye took to Twitter to officially distance himself from politics. After the months of backlash he’s received for his support of President Donald Trump, comments on the enslavement of African-Americans and the most recent co-sign for Blacks to leave the Democratic party by purchasing “Blexit” T-Shirts, he went on Twitter today (October 30) to officially stop publicly giving his political opinions and, in his words, “completely focusing on being creative.”

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

Although many in his personal circle are rejoicing, Twitter being Twitter decided to take the announcement and add a hilarious twist to the news. While some fans were excited about the seeming emergence of “Old Kanye”, some fans were a little skeptical while others were flat-out comedic.

Thank you. I have a mental illness & there’s nothing to be ashamed of. I hope you know that. When you’re not on medication things can go haywire. I could drag you right now, but instead I’ll be positive & hopeful that you wont detract again. You have great talent. Use it wisely. — Minority Mental Health (@MinorityMental) October 30, 2018

@kanyewest you should auction off you MAGA hat and donate the proceeds to the Chicago Public School System or After School Programs. — NKB (@NKB22472951) October 30, 2018

Translated: I gambled on the fact that red hats would buy my music, in addition to the people I distanced myself from because my ego is over bloated with Kanye. — Travis Keys (@travkeys) October 30, 2018

But my mans backslide game!?!? pic.twitter.com/anOCErHjCp — 🎵Wakanda Man Would I Be?🎶 (@itsjameer) October 30, 2018

The YExit (corny I know), came after the surge of gun violence against people of color. The most recent being two shootings, one killing an elderly black couple at a Kroger and the other killing 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. While Trump finally denounced the surge of violence after waiting a few days, it was the telling sign on him playing the Pharrell mega-hit “Happy” hours after the horrible shooting in Pittsburgh that left some of his supporters raising their brow and led to Pharrell sending over a cease and desist.

“On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged ‘nationalist,’ you played his song ‘Happy’ to a crowd at a political event in Indiana,” Williams’ attorney Howard E. King wrote in the letter. “There was nothing ‘happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose.”

Check out some of Twitter’s hilarious reactions to YExit below.