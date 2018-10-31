Words by Rashad Grove



After the firing of Tyron Lue six games into the season, the replacement coach Larry Drew, is in a peculiar place trying to lead the imploding Cleveland Cavilers. Drew is openly frustrated with the Cavalier organization about his current status as coach. With his contract as associate head coach expiring at the end of the season which was pays him close to $1 million per year and the refusal to name him as the interim coach according to ESPN, Drew and the Cavs organization seem to be headed on a collision course.

Drew, a former NBA player with eleven years of experience under his belt, previously served as head coach of the Hawks for three seasons and the Milwaukee Bucks for one year before joining Lue’s staff as an assistant in 2014.

Drew was promoted to associate head coach prior by Lue going into to the 2016-17 season. Last season, because of Lue’s bouts with sickness, he filled in as head coach leading the Cavs to an 8-1 record.

In his first game as coach, he led the Cavaliers to their first victory of the season.