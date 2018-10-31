When Michelle Obama announced her tour that would support her memoir Becoming, it was already a hot ticket. With many seats already purchased, the tour gets even bigger with scheduled appearances from Oprah Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross, Reese Witherspoon and more.

The Becoming Tour is billed as “An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama” and the former First Lady of the United States reveals on her Instagram that the conversations will be “with some of my dearest friends, women who have had my back since before anyone knew my name, and trailblazers who make me laugh and inspire me every day.”

The tour will kick off in Mrs. Obama’s hometown of Chicago at the United Center and will hit Los Angeles, DC, Philly, Dallas and more. If you haven’t grabbed a ticket yet, get on that ASAP. Check out everyone who will join the tour with Mrs. Obama below.