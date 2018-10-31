Mona Scott-Young has seemingly been VH1’s savior with her Love & Hip Hop series that have hit major metropolitan areas and pushed all the beef, career ambitions and love drama to the forefront. But now she is hitting a new level.

Page Six reports Mona has signed a deal with the television division of Lionsgate TV to create a new unscripted series. The series will be housed under her Monani Productions imprint.

“We’re thrilled to partner with an incredibly creative and talented producer who is one in a million,” said Lionsgate EVP and Head of Worldwide Alternative Programming Jennifer O’Connell. “Mona is a talent magnet who has established remarkable relationships in the entertainment industry and created one of TV’s biggest reality franchises. We look forward to collaborating on exciting content for our alternative programming slate and can’t wait to kick off our partnership.”

The work for Mona will not stop with the new series but also opens the doors for her to work and develop new projects in the future.

Currently, Mona’s Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood is wrapping up another season with the New York flagship series prepared to return after Thanksgiving.